

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to a shortfall in September from a surplus in the previous year as exports fell amid an increase in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit was EUR 430 million in September compared to a surplus of EUR 193 million in the same month last year.



The value of exports declined 3.1 percent year-on-year in September, while imports surged by 6.7 percent.



The value of paper and board exports decreased by 10.0 percent from last year, while imports of industrial machinery and equipment jumped by 52.0 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries rose by 6.2 percent, while those to countries outside the EU plunged 14 percent, the agency said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News