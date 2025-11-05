bp reported Q325 underlying replacement cost (RC) profit of $2.2bn (Q225: $2.4bn), with stronger operating performance partly offset by a higher tax rate (due to regional profit mix changes). Operating cash flow rose to $7.8bn from $6.3bn, supported by a working capital release of around $0.9bn compared to a $1.4bn build last quarter. Net debt remained stable at $26.1bn, despite redeeming $1.2bn in hybrid bonds. The dividend was maintained at 8.32c per share, and bp announced a further $0.75bn share buyback to be completed before the Q4 results. Capital expenditure of $3.4bn was consistent with FY25 guidance of around $14.5bn.

