

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow plc (BTDPF, BTDPY,BTRW.L) issued a trading update covering the 17-week period from 30 June 2025 to 26 October 2025. During this period, the Group completed a total of 3,665 homes, representing a 7.9% increase from 3,396 homes in the same period last year.



The net private reservation rate per week stood at 0.57, slightly below the fiscal year 2025 rate of 0.59. Notably, there was no contribution from sales to the private rental sector and other multi-unit sales, which had contributed 0.04 in fiscal year 2025. Over the period, the Group generated 228 net private reservations per week, including joint ventures, compared to 255 in fiscal year 2025. These reservations were made across an average of 402 sales outlets (including JVs), down from 433 in the prior year.



As of 26 October 2025, the forward order book (including JVs) totaled 10,669 homes, nearly unchanged from 10,706 homes on 27 October 2024. The value of the order book rose to 3.281 billion pounds, up from 3.206 billion pounds a year earlier.



The Group remains on track to deliver 100 million pounds in cost synergies, with 80 million pounds now confirmed-an increase of 11 million pounds since 29 June 2025. An additional 45 million pounds in synergies is expected to be realized in fiscal year 2026.



The company said its guidance for total home completions in fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged at between 17,200 and 17,800 homes. Approximately 40% of these completions are expected to occur in the first half of the year, consistent with the typical seasonality of delivery schedule.



