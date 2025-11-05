The orchestration layer of the Agentic Security Platform unites intelligent agents to coordinate real-time agent-to-agent and analyst-to-agent collaboration

Fal.Con Europe, Barcelona CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced Charlotte Agentic SOAR, the orchestration layer of the Falcon Agentic Security Platform. Charlotte Agentic SOAR orchestrates AI-powered agents across the security lifecycle, connecting context and data so they can reason and act dynamically together in real time under analyst command. By uniting native, custom-built, and trusted third-party agents in a single coordinated system, Charlotte Agentic SOAR delivers intelligent, agentic orchestration that transforms automation into collaboration, stopping breaches at machine speed.

"Security operations can't match the speed of AI-accelerated adversaries with static automation and rule-based playbooks," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "Charlotte Agentic SOAR brings reasoning and coordination to the agentic SOC, where analysts orchestrate AI-powered agents in real time to stop breaches with speed, precision, and control."

From Static Playbooks to Agentic Workflows

Traditional SOAR tools rely on static playbooks, fixed workflows, and constant upkeep that can't keep pace with AI-driven attacks. Charlotte Agentic SOAR replaces the rigidity of legacy SOAR with intelligent orchestration, connecting agents, context, and data across prevention, detection, investigation, and response to deliver coordinated decisions and real-time execution.

Analysts use natural language and drag-and-drop controls to connect tools, define guardrails and missions, and operationalize both structured playbooks and adaptive, AI-driven workflows all without code. By inheriting context, assessing outcomes, and determining the next best action in real time, intelligent agents replace manual stitching with continuous adaptability that outthinks and outpaces dynamic threats moving at the speed of AI.

From Analyst to Orchestrator of the Agentic SOC

CrowdStrike is driving the evolution of security operations, empowering defenders to evolve from analysts to orchestrators of the agentic SOC, built on these foundational innovations:

The Agentic Security Platform delivers the industry's richest AI-ready data layer, providing complete environmental context and making every signal instantly actionable for both agents and analysts.

delivers the industry's richest AI-ready data layer, providing complete environmental context and making every signal instantly actionable for both agents and analysts. The Agentic Security Workforce provides the industry's only mission-ready agents trained on years of real human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete and incident response engagements.

provides the industry's only mission-ready agents trained on years of real human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete and incident response engagements. Charlotte AI AgentWorks enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code.

enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code. Charlotte Agentic SOARis the orchestration layer that allows CrowdStrike, custom-built, and third-party agents to work together as one coordinated defense system, transforming security operations from manual investigation and response to machine-speed collaboration guided by human expertise.

