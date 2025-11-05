New Falcon for XIoT innovations bring deeper industrial and OT telemetry into the Falcon platform, eliminating blind spots and complexity across environments

Fal.Con Europe, Barcelona CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced new Falcon® for XIoT innovations, delivering zero-touch asset discovery, real-time segmentation visibility, and unified insight across OT and XIoT environments. These innovations extend the protection of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, eliminating blind spots and complexity while consolidating security across IT, cloud, and OT/XIoT environments.

The Expanding Operational Attack Surface

As industrial systems become increasingly connected, security teams face growing blind spots across segmented networks, unmanaged devices, and legacy infrastructure. Many organizations struggle to see what's connected, how assets communicate, or whether segmentation policies are working as intended creating opportunities for adversaries to exploit these gaps and move laterally between IT and OT environments.

Zero-Touch Discovery and Unified Visibility for OT Security

Falcon for XIoT delivers continuous operational insight without the hardware dependencies, intrusive scans, or manual effort common in legacy OT tools. With Falcon's lightweight architecture, defenders gain safe, scalable visibility into operational environments that doesn't disrupt critical systems. By bringing in additional OT and XIoT telemetry, the Falcon platform gains richer context for faster, smarter security decisions across operational environments.

New Falcon for XIoT Capabilities

CrowdStrike's latest innovations enhance discovery, monitoring, and asset interaction visibility, providing deeper insights and control over industrial system risks:

Zero-Touch XIoT Discovery: Automatically identifies and inventories industrial assets across segmented networks without dedicated sensors, manual configuration, or intrusive scans delivering instant visibility without disrupting operations.

Segmentation Visibility: Provides real-time context into device-to-device communication and segmentation policy enforcement to detect violations and reduce lateral movement risk across IT and OT networks.

Dynamic User Experience: Unifies industrial asset and vulnerability data in a single, customizable interface within the Falcon platform, giving teams the context to explore, assess, and act faster.

"Customers are demanding a single platform to understand risk, unify protection, and eliminate complexity across every attack surface," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "With these innovations, customers can replace the fragmented tools they've been forced to rely on for too long, accelerating consolidation on Falcon."

To learn more about Falcon for XIoT innovations, read our blog and visit here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

