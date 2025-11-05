

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.6459 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day low of 1.7787 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6490 and 1.7683, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to near 2-week lows of 98.83 and 0.9119 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 99.73 and 0.9169, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.1467 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1498.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.12 against the kiwi.



