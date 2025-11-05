

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO, DOGEF) reported third quarter loss of 1.702 billion Danish Kroner compared to profit of 5.169 billion Kroner last year.



Quarterly EBITDA, excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, was 3.064 billion Kroner down from 4.439 billion Kroner in the previous year.



EBITDA for the quarter dropped to 3.064 billion Kroner from 9.548 billion Kroner in the prior year.



The company maintained its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 24-27 billion excluding earnings from new partnerships and cancellation fees. Additionally, it maintains its gross investments guidance of DKK 50-54 billion.



