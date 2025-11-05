

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 0.5631 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5645.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to more than 2-week low of 86.16 and 2.0403 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 86.73 and 2.0344, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 2.05 against the euro.



