

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 7-month low of 1.4120 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4104.



Against the yen and euro, the loonie dropped to a 2-week low of 108.37 and a 1-week low of 1.6224 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 108.96 and 1.6195, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.42 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



