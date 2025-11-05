FM Mattsson AB: Interim report January-September 2025

July-September 2025

Net sales were 447.5 MSEK (429.4), an increase of 4.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Organic growth was 6.6%.

EBITA was 44.5 MSEK (38.3), an EBITA margin of 10.0% (8.9). The equivalent period last year was impacted by one-off costs of 2.4 MSEK regarding staff optimisation in Sweden.

Earnings per share were 0.75 SEK (0.51).

Cash flow after investing activities was 43.6 MSEK (19.4).

January-September 2025

Net sales were 1,474.6 MSEK (1,414.6), an increase of 4.2% compared to equivalent period in 2024. Organic growth was 6.1%.

EBITA was 147.4 MSEK (145.7), an EBITA margin of 10.0% (10.3). The period was impacted by one-off costs of 4.5 MSEK (2.4) regarding efficiency improvements in the organisation.

Earnings per share were 2.39 SEK (1.98).

Cash flow after investing activities was 116.6 MSEK (116.2).

Significant events during and after the quarter

No significant events occurred during or after the end of the period.





COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Increased sales and higher margins

Sales in the third quarter of 2025 were 447 MSEK with an EBITA margin of 10.0%. Compared with the corresponding quarter in 2024, this means that sales increased by 4.2% and that the EBITA margin increased from 8.9%, while cash flow remains strong. Overall, there were several improvements compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024, although the economic situation remains challenging.

Sales in the third quarter showed a clear improvement, with organic growth in the quarter amounting to as much as 6.6%. The investments in sales resources and product launches that have been carried out for UK operations continue to develop well and contribute profitable growth to us as a Group. The recent product launches within Hotbath and Damixa have also been well received by customers, which should contribute to clear growth in several of our countries going forward. Our strong presence in renovation projects is a strength, and we are working to further develop that position through locally adapted products and services. Lower interest rates and inflationary pressures have given more positive signals and hopes that general demand will increase, even if this is happening from low levels and in a generally uncertain environment.

The gross margin strengthened during the quarter thanks to improvements we have made in both the sales mix and purchasing, despite the impact of continued inventory adjustments as described in the previous quarterly report. We continue to work intensively on improvement measures linked to inventory management and the goal of continuing to offer our customers good delivery capacity. The EBITA margin improved clearly during the quarter, mainly because of international sales, which generally have higher margins than our Nordic home market. In previous quarters, and this one, we have higher costs for IT compared to 2024. During the quarter, we have made improvements to our enterprise system, which will help us to work more efficiently.

It is gratifying that we as a Group are showing many improvements in our operations and in our figures for the third quarter. It is also a strength that we have products that can combine interior design needs with features that can contribute to more sustainable water use. During the summer, several situations with water shortages in different regions have been highlighted. A serious and sad development, which we will probably see more of in the future. As a company, we want to contribute by offering solutions and the FM Mattsson brand is most clearly positioned as the expert in the field. Our product portfolio within the Group, which combines attractive design and can contribute to smarter water use, is a strength today and continues to be an important guiding principle in our strategy.

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Skarp, CEO, Tel: +46 (0) 250 596 405.

Martin Gallacher, CFO, Tel +46 (0) 250 596 225.

About Us

FM Mattsson Group conducts the sale, manufacture and product development of water taps and related products under the strong, established brands of FM Mattsson, Mora Armatur, Damixa, Hotbath, Aqualla and Adamsez. The group's vision is to be the customer's first choice in the bathroom, kitchen and beyond. In 2024 the business generated sales of 1.9 billion SEK from its companies in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, UK, Germany and Italy and had 565 employees. FM Mattsson Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that FM Mattsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 08:00 CET.