Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser Diagnostics AB publishes quarterly report for the period July to September 2025

"I took over as the new CEO of Devyser on August 4th and it has been an exciting and eventful time. We are continuing to launch unique products and sign cooperation agreements with major companies in the industry, creating a positive outlook for the future. There is still general uncertainty in the market, however, and until we have clear information about regulatory changes or changes in export conditions in the US, we will remain fully focused on what we are able to influence, which is profitable growth."

Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser

The quarter from July to September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 56.4 million (48.7), corresponding to a 15.7 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 19.2 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 42.3 million (35.2), corresponding to a gross margin of 75.0 percent (72.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1.3 million (-21.8).

Profit after tax totaled SEK -2.8 million (-23.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.17 (-1.41).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK -0.5 million (-10.8).

The period from January to September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 178.5 million (152.7), corresponding to a 16.9 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 20.4 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 144.7 million (118.5), corresponding to a gross margin of 81.1 percent (77.6).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -8.0 million (-58.6).

Profit after tax totaled SEK -22.0 million (-58.3).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.33 (-3.56).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK -3.5 million (-44.8).

Important events during the quarter

Jan Wahlström took up his post as the new CEO of Devyser

Devyser's new CEO, Jan Wahlström, assumed office at the start of August. Jan Wahlström has extensive experience in the management and development of companies in the Health Care and Life Sciences field.

Extraordinary General Meeting

In September, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held at which a decision was made to introduce a new employee stock option plan. See Note 2.

The share and new share issues

Four new share issues were carried out during the quarter in connection with the exercising of employee stock options. The issues raised SEK 5.8 million for the company.

Important events after the end of the quarter

Devyser CFTR achieved IVDR compliance

Devyser's NGS test for CFTR received IVDR approval in November, which ensures that clinical laboratories using Devyser CFTR tests can operate with enhanced regulatory certainty, trusted conformity, and alignment with the latest European standards.

Presentation

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.?

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

