Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser secures a four-year tender in France for Devyser Compact

Devyser, a leading provider of advanced genetic testing solutions, has been awarded a new tender in Marseille, France, valued up to SEK 9.5 million over a 48-month period.

This tender with Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille (AP-HM), one of France's largest and most respected hospital systems, covers Devyser Compact, the company's genetic testing solution for rapid and reliable aneuploidy analysis. The multi-year tender represents a significant long-term partnership, further strengthening Devyser's presence in the French diagnostics market.

Devyser Compact is an IVDR-certified solution that detects the most common aneuploidies using a single-tube PCR test and delivers fast and accurate results with minimal lab handling time. Its proven performance and ease of implementation enables laboratories to efficiently manage routine testing. Studies have shown that around 1 in 150 pregnancies are affected by a chromosomal abnormality, and these conditions are responsible for 50% of early pregnancy losses*, underscoring the strong clinical need for reliable diagnostic tools.

"We are honored that Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille, has chosen Devyser Compact for their genetic testing needs," said Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser. "With this tender win we continue to strengthen our commitment to diagnostic laboratories by providing solutions that evolve with their needs."

"France is one of the latest markets we have converted to direct business, and with this incremental win we reaffirm that we're on track in making France another strong growth driver for the company" said Theis Kipling, CCO Devyser.

This agreement marks an important step in Devyser's continued expansion in France and aligns with the company's mission to deliver innovative solutions that enhance laboratory workflows and support improved patient outcomes.

*LeFevre NM, Sundermeyer RL. Fetal Aneuploidy: Screening and Diagnostic Testing. Am Fam Physician. 2020 Apr 15;101(8):481-488. PMID: 32293844.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

E-mail: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Theis Kipling, CCO

E-mail: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.?

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?