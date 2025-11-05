Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc acquires OMEGA Systems source code for player account management platform

In-house PAM solution positions Kambi to unlock commercial opportunities, initially in the US state of Nevada

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, today announces the acquisition of the source code for a player account management (PAM) platform from OMEGA Systems ("OMEGA") for an undisclosed price.



This strategic acquisition will initially enable Kambi to enter Nevada's sports betting market, where Kambi secured licensure earlier this year, in addition to potentially opening up future opportunities in other jurisdictions where third-party PAM options are limited.



A PAM is a core component of sportsbook operations, enabling operators to centrally manage all aspects of player interaction, from onboarding and identity verification to payment processing and casino aggregation capabilities.



OMEGA's source code was selected following a rigorous RFP process in which OMEGA emerged as the clear winner based on its technical capability, compliance readiness and commercial value.



Following the acquisition, Kambi will submit the platform for licensing in Nevada and continue commercial discussions with prospective partners. In parallel, Kambi will maintain its platform-agnostic approach in other markets and utilise third-party PAM providers to offer operational flexibility and choice to future partners.



With existing integrations between Kambi's sportsbook and the OMEGA platform - already used by several partners and connected to the Kambi front end - Kambi anticipates minimal resource requirements to bring the new capability to market in Nevada. The Turnkey with PAM solution is expected to be product-ready in Nevada by the end of H1 2026.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "Kambi is already the trusted home of premium sports betting solutions, and this acquisition reinforces that leadership position. While we remain platform agnostic, the addition of an in-house PAM solution to our Turnkey Sportsbook ensures we can unlock commercial opportunities in Nevada and potentially in other jurisdictions as they arise."



Jim Godsell, OMEGA Systems Founder and CEO, added: "Over the years OMEGA and Kambi have provided combined solutions to operators in multiple jurisdictions. This acquisition allows Kambi to build on the OMEGA PAM architecture and enter new markets quickly. As is the case with other OMEGA licensees, Kambi is "Taking Control" of its PAM solution."

