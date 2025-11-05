Karnell Group AB: Karnell interim report January - September 2025

"Karnell continued to combine growth with improved profitability and delivered the Group's highest margin and return on capital to date. With a strong balance sheet and increased M&A activities, we are well positioned for continued selective expansion." Petter Moldenius, CEO

Summary of the third quarter (July 1 - September 30, 2025)

Net sales increased by 22.3% to SEK 436.1 million (356.6), of which organic growth amounted to 3.7%.

EBITA increased by 26.4% and amounted to SEK 69.4 million (54.9), corresponding to a margin of 15.9% (15.4).

The quarter was affected by SEK 1.9 million (4.4) of acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 62.3 million (50.6), an increase of 23.2%.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 46.4 million (45.5).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.85 (0.53).

In July, the acquisition of the British company LundHalsey Ltd was completed.

Summary of the period (January 1 - September 30, 2025)

Net sales increased by 22.7% to SEK 1,226.5 million (999.4), of which organic growth amounted to 3.6%.

EBITA increased by 47.6% and amounted to SEK 170.7 million (115.6), corresponding to a margin of 13.9% (11.6).

The period was affected by SEK 5.0 million (8.4) of acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 152.8 million (105.0), an increase of 45.5%.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 88.6 million (88.0).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.89 (0.92).

During the period, three acquisitions were completed.

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 18 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Karnell Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 07:00 CET.