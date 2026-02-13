Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A4092U | ISIN: SE0017832173
13.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
Karnell Group AB: Karnell Year-end report January - December 2025

"The fourth quarter demonstrates the strength of Karnell's business model with organic growth, improved EBITA margin and strong cash flow, and we enter 2026 with improved momentum, a stable financial position and a well-developed M&A pipeline." Petter Moldenius, CEO

Summary of the fourth quarter (October 1 - December 31, 2025)

  • Net sales increased by 14.4% to SEK 461.1 million (402.9), of which organic growth amounted to 6.7%.
  • EBITA increased by 23.6% and amounted to SEK 62.1 million (50.2), corresponding to a margin of 13.5% (12.5). Organically, EBITA increased by 11.0%
  • The quarter was affected by SEK 0.9 million (0.0) in acquisition costs.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 54.8 million (45.7), an increase of 20.0%.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 131.0 million (86.0).
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.70 (0.56).

Summary of the full year (January 1 - December 31, 2025)

  • Net sales increased by 20.3% to SEK 1,687.6 million (1,402.3), of which organic growth amounted to 4.6%.
  • EBITA increased by 40.3% and amounted to SEK 232.8 million (165.8), corresponding to a margin of 13.8% (11.8). Organic EBITA increased by 12.6%
  • The period was affected by SEK 5.9 million (8.4) in acquisition costs.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 207.6 million (150.7), an increase of 37.8%.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 219.5 million (174.1).
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.59 (1.49).
  • During the period, three acquisitions were completed.
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025.

Presentation of the report
Karnell presents the interim report for the fourth quarter 2025 via webcast and telephone conference today, February 13, at 8:30 am CEST. The report is presented by CEO Petter Moldenius and CFO Lars Neret. The presentation will be held in English and includes a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://karnell-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

If you wish to participate and ask questions via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://events.inderes.com/karnell-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 18 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Karnell Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 07:00 CET.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.