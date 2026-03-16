Karnell Group AB: Karnell acquires OBA Tradizione Futura and enters Italy

Karnell Group AB (publ) ("Karnell") has acquired OBA Tradizione Futura S.R.L ("OBA Tf"), a family-owned niche producer of premium vehicle enhancement products based outside Bologna, Italy. Through the acquisition, Karnell expands into the Italian market and further strengthens its Niche Production business area.

Founded in 2002, OBA Tf has established a strong track record as a trusted supplier to automotive OEMs. The company generates annual revenue of approximately EUR 11 million and operates with good profitability. OBA Tf is an approved Tier-1 supplier and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, reflecting its high standards for quality and environmental management.



OBA Tf specializes in exterior and interior vehicle enhancement solutions designed to meet customers' requirements for durability, aesthetics and functionality. The company serves a well-established base of automotive OEMs and has built long-standing relationships through consistent delivery, technical expertise and product quality.



The company is owned by the second and third generations of the founding family. As part of the transaction, the second generation will retire, while leadership transitions to the next generation. This ensures operational continuity and supports the company's long-term development under Karnell's ownership.



"OBA Tf is a well-positioned niche producer with strong customer relationships, solid profitability and a clear technical edge. The company fits well with our Niche Production business area and our long-term ownership model. We are pleased to welcome OBA Tf to Karnell and we look forward to supporting the company in its next phase of development," says Petter Moldenius, CEO of Karnell.



"Karnell has demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and shares our long-term perspective. It is important to us that OBA Tf remains a family-driven company, with its identity and values preserved. Together with Karnell, we look forward to continuing to develop the business and building on its strong foundation," say Giancarlo, Claudia, David and Sara the Broccoli family representing OBA Tf.



Karnell acquires 90 percent of the shares in OBA Tf, with an option to acquire the remaining shares after five years. In addition, a performance-based earn-out will be paid based on the company's performance during the period 2026-2028.



Karnell expands into the Italian market

With this acquisition, Karnell enters the Italian market for the first time. Italy is characterised by a large number of family-owned manufacturing companies with strong technical capabilities and international customer bases.



"Italy is an attractive market with many niche industrial companies demonstrating strong financial performance and long-term customer relationships. Our permanent ownership model and decentralised approach make us a compelling partner for entrepreneurs and families in the Italian market. With OBA Tf as our first company in Italy, we see good opportunities to further expand our presence in the market over time," says Petter Moldenius, CEO of Karnell.

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