

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MNHVF.PK), Wednesday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting profit of 108.9 million euros compared to 52.3 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT increased to 172.4 million euros from last year's 73.7 million euros.



Operational revenue decreased to 1,393.1 million euros from 1,443.7 million euros a year earlier.



The board of Mowi has decided to pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.50 per share.



