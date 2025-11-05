

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter after rising in the previous two quarters, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in the September quarter from 7.2 percent in the June quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 6.8 percent.



There were 105,000 unemployed people in the third quarter, down from 113,400 in the second quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, declined to 12.5 percent from 18.1 percent.



The employment rate came in at 75.1 percent, up from 74.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



