

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats have swept the U.S. gubernatorial and mayoral elections Tuesday.



Left-wing candidate Zohran Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo who ran as an independent backed by President Donald Trump.



In Virginia, moderate former Rep. Abigail Spanberger secured an overwhelming victory over Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to become the state's first woman governor.



In New Jersey, another moderate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated her Republican rival, former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli.



Virginia and New Jersey were the two states that held the first governor's election during Trump's second term.



In yet another advantage for Democrats, voters in California approved Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal to redraw the state's congressional districts to give the party an advantage in the upcoming midterm polls.



The voters' decision is crucial in the Democratic party's chances in the 2026 battle to gain control of the House.



'It's not just a message about Democrats; it's a message about our entire country. I think Americans are appalled by what they are seeing coming out of this administration,' CNN quoted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a fierce critic of Trump, as saying on the outcome.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News