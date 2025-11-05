Mondi Plc - 2025 AGM voting update statement

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

5 November 2025

2025 Annual General Meeting voting update statement

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"), Mondi plc ("Mondi" or the "Company"') provides this update on the announcement made on 8 May 2025 regarding Resolution 19 (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights), which received sufficient support to be passed, with a vote of 78.46% in favour at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). However, a significant number of votes (21.54%) were against this resolution.

The Company is aware that certain of Mondi's shareholders on the South African register have historically voted against this resolution and this continued to be the case this year. Subsequent to the AGM, the Company has engaged with a number of those shareholders that voted against the resolution and understands that these votes continued to reflect their voting policies in this area.

Consistent with the approach taken in prior years, the authority requested, being up to 5% of issued capital, was below the maximum authority permitted by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles and reflected UK listed company market practice. Mondi continues to believe that the resolution provides the directors with a degree of flexibility that is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. However, it is committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue with all of its shareholders and will continue to consider its approach on this matter and engage with those shareholders for whom this resolution presents concerns.

In accordance with the Code, a final update on this matter will be included in Mondi's 2025 Integrated report and financial statements.

