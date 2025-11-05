

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a historical win, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the Mayor of New York.



The 34-year-old member of the New York State Assembly will become the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest Mayor in more than a century.



Voters rejected President Donald Trump's call to vote for former Governor and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.



Coumo took the field as independent candidate after he lost to Mamdani in the Democratic mayoral primary.



Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and immigrated to the United States, describes himself as a democratic socialist, and has rejected accusations that he is a Communist.



Mamdani's win is an apparent setback for Trump, who, on the eve of the election, threatened to cut funds for the city council if the left-wing front-runner candidate was elected.



Mamdani's campaign, focusing on progressive ideology and driving down costs, had evoked national attention.



During his victory speech Tuesday night, Mamdani promised universal childcare, fast and free buses, and tackling rising rent prices.



'In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light,' he told the cheering crowds.



'This will be an age where New Yorkers will expect of their leaders a bold vision.'



As he was speaking, Trump continued attacking Mamdani on social media, writing, 'And so it begins.'



