

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian digital payment company Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI, NEXPF) Wednesday said that its third-quarter revenues rose 1.8 percent from las year, helped by good performance by the Issuing Solutions segment. The company also provided outlook for the year ahead.



On the Milan Exchange, NEXI.MI is down 6 percent on Wednesday's trading at 4.1970 euros.



The company posted net revenues of 927.3 million euros in the third quarter, higher than 910.7 million euros in the same period last year. On an underlying basis, the revenue growth was 6 percent.



Among the segments, Issuing Solutions segment reported a 6.6 percent growth in third-quarter revenue to 296.8 million euros from 278.5 million euros in the prior-year period.



EBITDA for the three-month period rose 0.9 percent to 1.40 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company also provided outlook for fiscal 2025. It expects low-to-mid-single digit growth in the year ahead and underlying growth is expected to increase in comparison to fiscal 2024. EBITDA margin is expected to rise by at least 50 bps from last year, Nexi S.p.A added.



