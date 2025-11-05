

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden central bank retained its key interest rate on Thursday as the outlook for inflation and economic activity remained largely unchanged.



The executive board of the Riksbank decided to hold the policy rate at 1.75 percent after cutting the rate by a quarter-point in September.



The bank has reduced the rate by 200 basis points since it started policy easing in May 2024.



'The policy rate is expected to remain at this level for some time to come,' the bank said in a statement. The policy stance is assessed to help strengthen economic activity and stabilize inflation close to the target in the medium term.



Policymakers said the outlook for inflation and economic activity remains largely unchanged. They observed that the elevated inflation is transitory and the economic activity is on its way to recovery.



