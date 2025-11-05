

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Barry Callebaut Group (BYCBF.PK), a manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products, on Wednesday reported a net profit of CHF 188.4 million for the full year, down 1.3% from CHF 190.9 million a year earlier, reflecting one-off expenses related to its BC Next Level program.



Operating profit (EBIT) jumped 42.4% to CHF 635.1 million from CHF 446.1 million last year, and rose 52.3% in local currencies. Recurring EBIT was nearly stable at CHF 703.4 million, down 0.1%.



Sales revenue surged 42.4% to CHF 14.789 billion, mainly driven by significant price increases to reflect higher cocoa bean costs.



For the full year ahead, the company expects low to mid single-digit growth in recurring EBIT and double-digit growth in recurring profit before tax, both in local currencies.



The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 29.00 per share, payable on or around January 14, 2026.



