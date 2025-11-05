

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G plc (MNG.L), an Asset management and financial services provider, Wednesday reported improved group Assets Under Management & Administration or AUMA in the third quarter that ended on September 31.



Group AUMA increased 3 percent in the quarter to 365 billion pounds, supported by 1.8 billion pounds of net inflows from open business across Asset Management and Life.



Asset Management AUMA increased by 3 percent to 335.4 billion pounds from 324.4 billion pounds in the previous quarter, with 176 billion pounds from external clients.



Institutional Asset Management increased to 105.9 billion pounds from 102.9 billion pounds in the prior quarter.



Life AUMA improved 2 percent to 187.8 billion pounds from 184.8 billion pounds in the prior quarter.



Private AUMA increased to 78.5 billion pounds from 76.7 billion in the quarter ago.



Public AUMA rose to 256.2 billion pounds from 247.0 billion pounds in the past quarter.



In the third quarter, net inflows in Asset Management totalled 1.5 billion pounds from external clients.



PruFund recorded net inflows of 0.2 billion pounds, supported by improved sales momentum.



In the third quarter, Institutional Asset Management delivered a net flow of 0.8 billion pounds, and Wholesale franchises delivered a net inflow of 0.7 billion pounds.



In addition, the firm reported progressing towards the launch of With-Profits BPA or Bulk Purchase Annuities, remaining on track for the first quarter of 2026.



New business volumes in Bulk Purchase Annuities improved to 0.3 billion pounds from 0.2 billion pounds in the first half. And the firm expects to maintain a good level of volume in the final quarter of the year.



On the London Stock Exchange, the shares are trading 0.26 percent higher at 271.10 pence.



