

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN Secretary-General has insisted that any potential Gaza stabilization force must have the approval of UN Security Council.



António Guterres was speaking at a press conference during the Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital.



He was asked about coordination with Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza which includes deploying a temporary international stabilization force to the enclave, developed by the U.S., Arab and international partners.



The Secretary-General said the UN is 'actively engaged in making sure that humanitarian aid increases dramatically' in Gaza and reaches the entire population.



He added that the US 'has been helpful in making Israel at least progressively remove some of the obstacles and difficulties that are still in place' in this regard.



'On the other hand, we have been very actively supporting the principle that the ceasefire must hold, that all parties must abide by the ceasefire, that there must be a link between Gaza and the West Bank in the way the next stage is put in place'.



'And that this needs to lead to a two-State solution and to the recognition of an independent Palestinian State.'



The UN chief stressed that the UN's positions 'have been very clear' and are not dependent 'on cooperating with this or that country.'



Guterres noted that the US is drafting a Security Council resolution on Gaza in consultation with other serving members, however the UN Secretariat is not involved in the discussions.



'What we believe is that whatever entity that is created in Gaza should have the legitimacy of a mandate from the Security Council,' he said.



Asked if this includes the international force, he responded that 'it is one of the things that has been discussed' and 'it would be important to have the training and the formation of a Palestinian police force.'



He said: 'This transition needs to lead to a situation in which the two sides [Gaza and the West Bank] are united and that the Palestinian Authority exerts its full authority.'



Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to scale up operations across the Gaza Strip, in line with the 60-day response plan, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.



He said the UN and partners picked up 80 truckloads of supplies on Sunday, including food, animal fodder, shelter materials, winter clothing and hygiene items.? This total does not include bilateral and commercial deliveries.



'Our partners report that, based on preliminary data, they collected nearly 750 pallets of relief items yesterday from Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem and transported them to Gaza City,' he told reporters.



'Another four trucks delivered medicine and medical supplies. Congestion and heavy traffic continue to hamper collection efforts.'



Since the resumption of general food distributions on October 13, nearly one million people - half the population of Gaza - have received assistance through 46 distribution points run by aid partners.



