

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FinecoBank S.p.A. (FBK.MI) on Wednesday reported slightly weaker results for the first nine months of 2025.



Profit before taxes edged down 1.3% to €694 million from €702.9 million a year earlier.



Operating profit declined 4.7% to €709.7 million from €744.9 million in the prior-year period.



Net profit for the period decreased 1.9% to €480.5 million from €490.0 million a year ago.



Total revenues slipped 1.5% to €969.6 million from €984.1 million in the same period last year. Within revenues, net financial income decreased 12.8% to €471.7 million, while net non-financial income rose 12.5% to €498.6 million.



