Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom and AI stocks issues a snapshot looking at leaders in the telecom sector as it transitions with the power of AI, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a Global Connectivity, AI and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity.





AI Ignites Telecom's Transformation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/273165_59f97918846cca45_001full.jpg

The global AI in telecommunication market size was estimated at USD 1.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 50.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 38.81% from 2025 to 2034. The global AI in telecommunication market is driven by the rapid expansion of telecom companies worldwide. Moreover, the growing focus on enhancing customer experience and reducing operational costs further contributes to market expansion.

AI is creating a paradigm shift for the telecom industry and stocks in the sector are reaping the benefits.

Major headlines from the sector include: "IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) Announces $430 Million Organic Revenue Forecast for 2026, Reflecting 26% Organic Growth and Building on Strong Momentum, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) to pioneer the AI platform for 6G - Powering America's return to telecommunications leadership, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Business and AWS accelerate AI applications at scale in a new fiber deal and NVIDIA and SK Group (NYSE: SKM ) Build AI Factory to Drive Korea's Manufacturing and Digital Transformation.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) recently announced its 2026 organic revenue forecast of $430 million, representing a 26% increase over the company's $340 million revenue forecast for 2025.

From the news:

IQSTEL reported $283 million in revenue for fiscal year 2024 and has reaffirmed that it remains on track to meet its $340 million 2025 forecast, driven by continued organic expansion across its Telecom, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity services.

Importantly, IQSTEL has built a strong track record of meeting or exceeding its financial forecasts, demonstrating consistent execution and disciplined management across its diversified operations.

The company also reiterated its strategic plan to acquire two to three accretive businesses as part of its roadmap to achieve $15 million in EBITDA by 2026, while maintaining a clear focus on profitable organic growth.

"Our forecast reflects the strength of our business platform and our ability to deliver consistent, organic growth while preparing for high-margin expansion," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "We are building toward a balanced model of growth that combines innovation, efficiency, and scale - positioning IQSTEL for sustained profitability and long-term shareholder value."

The $430 million organic revenue forecast for 2026 marks another milestone in IQSTEL's transformation into a diversified, technology-driven corporation, operating across more than 20 countries and serving over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators.

Once the company completes any of its potential acquisition targets, IQSTEL plans to update the 2026 revenue forecast accordingly. The company continues accelerating its growth trajectory on the path to becoming a $1 billion revenue corporation by 2027.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) recently announced a strategic partnership to add NVIDIA-powered, commercial-grade AI-RAN products to Nokia's industry-leading RAN portfolio, enabling communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks on NVIDIA platforms. NVIDIA will also invest $1 billion in Nokia at a subscription price of $6.01 per share. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions.

From the news:

The partnership marks the beginning of the AI-native wireless era, providing the foundation to support AI-powered consumer experiences and enterprise services at the edge.

In addition, the partnership addresses the fast-growing AI-RAN market, representing a significant opportunity within the RAN market that is expected to exceed a cumulative $200 billion by 2030, according to analyst firm Omdia.

Together, NVIDIA and Nokia are also laying the strategic infrastructure and opening up a new high-growth frontier for telecom providers by delivering distributed edge AI inferencing at scale.

T-Mobile U.S. will also collaborate with Nokia and NVIDIA to drive and test AI-RAN technologies as a part of the 6G innovation and development process, reinforcing its global leadership in driving wireless innovation. Trials are expected to begin in 2026, focused on field validation of performance and efficiency gains for customers.

The move will enable massive improvements in performance and efficiency, helping ensure that consumers using generative, agentic and physical AI applications on their devices will have seamless network experiences. It will also support future AI-native devices, such as drones or augmented- and virtual-reality glasses while being ready for 6G applications such as integrated sensing and communications.

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA said:

"Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure - the digital nervous system of our economy and security. Built on NVIDIA CUDA and AI, AI-RAN will revolutionize telecommunications - a generational platform shift that empowers the United States to regain global leadership in this vital infrastructure technology. Together with Nokia, and America's telecom ecosystem, we're igniting this revolution, equipping operators to build intelligent, adaptive networks that will define the next generation of global connectivity."

Justin Hotard, President and CEO, Nokia said:

"The next leap in telecom isn't just from 5G to 6G - it's a fundamental redesign of the network to deliver AI-powered connectivity, capable of processing intelligence from the data center all the way to the edge. Our partnership with NVIDIA, and their investment in Nokia, will accelerate AI-RAN innovation to put an AI data center into everyone's pocket. We're proud to drive this industry transformation with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and T-Mobile U.S., our first AI-RAN deployments in T-Mobile's network will ensure America leads in the advanced connectivity that AI needs."

Verizon Business (NYSE: VZ) announced a new Verizon AI Connect deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide the resilient high-capacity, low-latency network infrastructure essential for the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. As part of the deal, Verizon will build new, long-haul, high-capacity fiber pathways to connect AWS data center locations. This will enable AWS to continue to deliver and scale its secure, reliable, and high-performance cloud services for customers building and deploying advanced AI applications at scale.

From the news:

These new fiber segments mark a significant commitment in Verizon's network buildout, to enable the AI ecosystem to intelligently deliver the exponential data growth driven by generative AI. The Verizon AI Connect solution will provide AWS with resilient network paths that will enhance the performance and reliability of AI workloads underpinned by Verizon's award-winning network.

"AI will be essential to the future of business and society, driving innovation that demands a network to match," said Scott Lawrence, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. "This deal with Amazon demonstrates our continued commitment to meet the growing demands of AI workloads for the businesses and developers building our future."

"The next wave of innovation will be driven by generative AI, which requires a combination of secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and flexible, high-performance networking," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president, AWS Infrastructure Services. "By working with Verizon, AWS will enable high-performance network connections that ensure customers across every industry can build and deliver compelling, secure, and reliable AI applications at scale. This collaboration builds on our long-standing commitment to provide customers with the most secure, powerful, and efficient cloud infrastructure available today."

This deal strengthens Verizon's long-standing strategic relationship with AWS. The companies have already established several key engagements, including Verizon's adoption of AWS as a preferred strategic public cloud provider for its digital transformation initiatives. The collaboration also encompasses joint development of private mobile edge computing solutions that provide secure, dedicated connectivity for enterprise customers. These existing collaborations have delivered significant value across multiple industries, from manufacturing and healthcare to retail and entertainment, by combining Verizon's powerful network infrastructure with AWS's comprehensive cloud services.

On October 31st, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced that it is working with SK Group (NYSE: SKM ) to build an AI factory to advance semiconductor research, development and production, as well as cloud infrastructure to support digital twin and AI agent development.

From the news:

SK Group is building an AI factory featuring more than 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, with the first phase planned for completion by late 2027. Once complete, the system is expected to be one of Korea's largest AI factories.

The new factory will serve SK subsidiaries - including SK hynix and SK Telecom (SKT) - as well as external organizations through a GPU-as-a-service model, accelerating digital transformation and industrial innovation for Korea's industries.

Further expanding the NVIDIA and SK Group partnership, the companies are collaborating on the development of SK hynix high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and next-generation advanced memory solutions for NVIDIA GPUs, semiconductor manufacturing and telecommunications infrastructure.

"In the era of AI, a new kind of manufacturing plant has emerged: the AI factory," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "SK Group is a vital memory technology partner, helping NVIDIA create the world's most advanced GPU computing platforms that power global AI progress. We are delighted to partner with SK to build its AI foundation on NVIDIA accelerated computing and software, creating AI factories that will transform SK and energize Korea's AI ecosystem."

Research more AI and tech stocks with Investorideas.com free stock directory

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investor ideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring (NASDAQ: IQST) is paid for content and news dissemination. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire.

More disclaimer and disclosure info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273165

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com