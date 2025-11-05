Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received two purchase orders valued at approximately US$196,250 from a U.S.-based company specializing in the development of advanced small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). The orders are to produce boron-carbide (B4C) reactor control rods, which will be installed in the customer's first demonstration reactor. Production of the rods are now underway, and deliveries are expected to be scheduled over the coming weeks.

"With U.S. energy demand shifting rapidly, Cal Nano is proud to support the next generation of clean, reliable nuclear power," stated Eric Eyerman, CEO. "Our ability to move from concept to finished parts quickly makes us a trusted manufacturing partner for innovators in advanced energy materials. As demand for industrial electricity continues to increase, we're excited to play a critical role in strengthening the domestic nuclear supply chain."

The client established its relationship with Cal Nano in October 2025. In a period of a few weeks, Cal Nano was selected as a manufacturing partner because of the Company's ability to execute the target specifications of the reactor control rods on an accelerated timeline. Cal Nano's unique expertise with advanced materials and ability to fabricate the required custom tooling inhouse, were important factors in meeting the client's requirements.

The manufacturing services are being executed out of Cal Nano's Santa Ana facility with the MSP-5 Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) machine along with ancillary equipment and processing.

In addition, Cal Nanos will host its inaugural SPS/FAST Experts Workshop 2026 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in partnership with TMS 2026. Scheduled for March 19 to 20, 2026, the two-day event will feature expert presentations, collaborative networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of advanced sintering technologies. Participants will also have an opportunity to tour Cal Nano's flagship facility which houses some of North America's largest SPS systems. Interested parties are invited to reserve their place by contacting spsworkshop@calnanocorp.com.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: industrial electricity demand increasing; supporting future clean nuclear power generation; strengthening domestic nuclear supply chain; and upcoming reactor control rod deliveries will be scheduled on time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273249

SOURCE: California Nanotechnologies Corp.