Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:20 PM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London Format: Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM GMT Location: London, UK Webcast Link: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London





8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET Location: Coral Gables, FL Webcast Link: 8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference





Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105303331/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Gitanjali Jain

VP, Head of Investor Relations

ir@mindmed.co

Media:

media@mindmed.co