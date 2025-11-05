

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lingering worries about tech sector valuations and mixed earnings updates from the corporate sector swayed sentiment across global markets.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after Tuesday's sell-off. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Asian markets too closed on a mostly negative position.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Ten-year bond yields are trading with no clear direction.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with modest gains. Gold prices also rose mildly. Cryptocurrencies however extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,109.00, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,757.10, down 0.22% Germany's DAX at 23,755.11, down 0.80% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,708.00, down 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 8,039.23, down 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,614.75, down 0.80% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,297.00, down 2.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,802.00, down 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,969.25, up 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,935.41, down 0.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1482, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.3017, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 153.67, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6476, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.4133, up 0.22% Dollar Index at 100.24, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.084%, down 0.15% Germany at 2.6514%, down 0.02% France at 3.442%, up 0.23% U.K. at 4.4270%, up 0.11% Japan at 1.659%, down 0.90%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.65, up 0.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.77, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,967.40, up 0.17%.



Cryptocurrencies



Bitcoin at $101,596.26, down 2.22% Ethereum at $3,285.12, down 5.99% XRP at $2.21, down 2.26% BNB at $938.81, down 1.62% Solana at $155.22, down 3.41%



