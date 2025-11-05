

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $38.18 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $33.60 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.03 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $286.55 million from $289.45 million last year.



Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $38.18 Mln. vs. $33.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $286.55 Mln vs. $289.45 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News