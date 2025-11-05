Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company"), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for additional gross proceeds of approximately C$585,000 (the "Offering"). As part of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an additional 3,146,063 Units at a price per Unit of C$0.186. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.190 per Common Share until November 5, 2030.

The Offering was first announced on October 22, 2025, and the first tranche closed on October 27, 2025 for gross proceeds of approximately C$2 million. "We were thrilled to receive inbound interest from existing and new shareholders to participate in the insider led private placements closed and press released on August 26 and October 27 respectively. Total proceeds in excess of C$3M will be used for technology innovations to improve margins and speed of delivery to customers as well as to support organic growth and tuck-in acquisitions. We will announce more details on these matters in addition to our restructuring implementation in future press releases. We have made significant progress," said Larry Taylor, Interim CEO.

"We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and trust investors have shown in VIQ's growth trajectory," said Brad Wells, Board Chair. "This oversubscribed private placement reinforces our commitment to innovation and positions us to deliver superior service and value to our customers and shareholders."

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com. The Company's head office is located at 5915 Airport Road, Suite 700, Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

