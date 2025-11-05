

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $558 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $4.619 billion from $4.855 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $558 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.619 Bln vs. $4.855 Bln last year.



Next Quarter EPS Guidance: $1.40



FY26 eps guidance: $6.35 - $6.55



