

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $57.4 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $42.3 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $375.5 million from $335.2 million last year.



BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



