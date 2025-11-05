

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $264 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $789 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $2.717 billion from $2.570 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.717 Bln vs. $2.570 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.74 - $5.78 Full year revenue guidance: $10,595-$10,625 Mln



