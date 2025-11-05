Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Appoints Yale Visiting Associate Professor Dr. Youcai Yang as an Advisor To Advance AI Tutor Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("Classover"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI technology, today announced the appointment of Professor Youcai Yang, Visiting Associate Professor at Yale University's Child Study Center, as Advisor to its AI Tutor.

Professor Yang, a specialist in child and adolescent psychology and learning motivation, will guide Classover's integration of emotional intelligence and behavioral understanding into its next-generation AI Tutor. His insights will help Classover design AI that better understands students' emotions, attention, and motivation-creating a more adaptive and engaging learning experience.

At Yale's Child Study Center, Dr. Yang's conducts research on explores how attention, anxiety, and motivation shape children's learning behaviors and social skills. His work integrate behavioral psychology with neurocognitive tools such as eye-tracking and fNIRS to examine how emotional states influence attention, memory, and learning engagement. These insights will enable Classover's AI to evolve from reactive systems into emotionally responsive companions that adapt intelligently to each learner's unique needs.

"Professor Yang's expertise will significantly enhance the human and emotional depth of our AI Tutor," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "By combining cutting-edge AI with child psychology, we're building a system that not only teaches smarter but also understands how students feel while learning."

"I'm excited to contribute my research to Classover's AI initiative," said Professor Yang. "The goal is to create emotionally intelligent technology that supports each child's unique learning journey."

With over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience transformed into AI-driven systems, Classover continues to lead the evolution of intelligent education technology for the K-12 market.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure - where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/classover-appoints-yale-visiting-associate-professor-dr.-youcai-yang-as-an-advisor-to-adv-1097138