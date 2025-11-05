MineHub's Navigator: First modular product offering that aggregates metals shipment data into a map-driven dashboard - centralizing fragmented communications, accelerating decision-making, and delivering real-time visibility built for procurement, logistics, and operations teams.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, announces the launch of Navigator - a lightweight, modular product that aggregates metals shipment data into a single, carrier-agnostic dashboard, streamlining workflows and delivering comprehensive real-time visibility.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, said: "Navigator was developed alongside leading metals industry participants to address strong customer demand for real-time and comprehensive shipment visibility and collaboration tools. By delivering carrier-agnostic visibility tailored to metals procurement, logistics, and operations teams, MineHub enables clients to act decisively in markets where delays equate to multimillion-dollar risks - reinforcing our position as the partner of choice for enterprises prioritizing agility in metals supply chains."

Operational Impact

Navigator is designed to address critical challenges in metals supply chains with:

Centralized Global Tracking: Unlike siloed tools, Navigator's carrier-agnostic dashboard tracks shipments across ocean carriers via a unified map interface, eliminating blind spots and manual spreadsheets.

Collaboration Hub: Reduces fragmented emails with threaded comments tied to shipments, cutting "Where Is My Order" (WISMO) inquiries and freeing teams to focus on high-value tasks.

Audit-Friendly Workflows: Time-stamped logs ensure visibility persists post-delivery, simplifying compliance and reducing regulatory risk.

Team Continuity: Centralized communication and task ownership reduces disruption during staffing transitions and organizational shifts.

Market Relevance

Global supply chain disruptions, regulatory scrutiny, and margin pressures in metals markets are accelerating demand for tools like Navigator. In copper and aluminum markets, supply chain delays compound these challenges, creating significant financial risk amid volatile prices and tight inventories. Navigator is designed to support real-time shipment data utilization for potential margin protection for buyers and logistics teams:

Copper Price Volatility: Delays in copper shipments may increase financial exposure during periods of LME price volatility. Navigator's real-time visibility is intended to assist teams in re-routing shipments quickly, potentially mitigating risk.

Aluminum Inventory Costs: Aluminum delivery delays may increase warehousing costs during periods of price volatility. Navigator's real-time tracking and collaboration tools are designed to accelerate issue resolution, potentially helping teams optimize inventory and reduce costly delays in a volatile environment.

Strategic Alignment

Navigator extends MineHub's proven enterprise solutions to operational teams, bridging the gap between frontline agility and boardroom strategy. Its modular design ensures seamless integration with MineHub's existing tools, reinforcing MineHub's role as a holistic partner for supply chain digitization.

Navigator represents the next step in MineHub's disciplined execution of its core strategy: replacing manual, error-prone processes with scalable digital tools. Navigator's lightweight design caters to logistics teams and mid-tier buyers seeking simplicity without sacrificing enterprise reliability, while its interoperability underscores MineHub's commitment to solutions that evolve with customer needs.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

