Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) ("Nuclear Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's technical team has reviewed all available geological and geophysical data for the Company's 100% owned UA92 Uranium Project in Botswana and has proposed a comprehensive initial exploration work program for the late 2025 - early 2026.

The exploration work program was approved by Chief Operating Officer Mr. Andrey Shutov and Nuclear Vision's technical team. A comprehensive radiometric and electromagnetic program will advance uranium exploration at the UA92 Project as the first step.

Proposed Sequence of Work:

Airborne geophysical survey: Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) method combined with airborne radiometric survey. Ground verification: Audio-Magnetotelluric (AMT) sounding over key airborne anomalies. Surface validation of radiometric anomalies: Ground-based inspection and, where necessary, shallow trenching to confirm uranium anomalies. Uranium-bearing paleovalleys may be discovered within Kalahari sediments, which are known to occur in the western and southern parts of Botswana. Reconnaissance core drilling: Limited number of deep core boreholes through the entire Karoo succession (two litho-geochemical cross-sections across the UA92 license blocks). Spectral and geochemical analyses of core samples.

Nuclear Vision has initiated the procurement process for contractors to complete a high-resolution airborne radiometric and electromagnetic (TEM) survey across its licensed areas in Botswana.

The planned survey, covering approximately 2,400 square kilometres across seven prospecting licenses in the Boteti and Serowe Districts, is designed to identify uranium anomalies and associated geological structures within the Karoo Basin. The program will utilize advanced airborne geophysical systems to generate baseline datasets that will guide the Company's next phase of exploration.

The scope of work, which has been reviewed and approved by Chief Operating Officer Mr. Andrey Shutov and Nuclear Vision's technical team, includes radiometric mapping using detectors and time-domain electromagnetic data acquisition.

"This airborne survey marks a significant step forward in our technical program," said Andrey Shutov, Chief Operating Officer of Nuclear Vision. "The scope of work reflects a disciplined, data-driven approach that aligns with our previous exploration experience and successful track record. Our objective is to build a strong geophysical foundation for pinpointing high-potential targets within the Karoo Basin with higher accuracy. Having reviewed and approved the scope with our technical team, we are confident this program will accelerate our understanding of UA92's subsurface potential and help define the most prospective zones for follow-up drilling."

The Company is currently reviewing quotations from qualified international and regional geophysical contractors, with the objective of commencing flight operations in the coming months.

The UA92 project area lies approximately 350 kilometres north of Gaborone and 75 kilometres west of Francistown, in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established power and transport infrastructure. The target horizon is the Ecca Group sandstones of the Karoo Supergroup-host to uranium mineralization styles comparable to Lotus Resources' nearby Letlhakane Uranium Project.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo and a director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) is a publicly listed uranium exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company holds the UA92 uranium project in Botswana, encompassing over 2,400 km² within the proven Karoo Basin, and is led by a world-class team of uranium explorers, technologists, and financiers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information") based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For the purposes of this release, forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the implementation of the objectives, goals and future plans of the Company including the proposed advancement of the UA92 uranium project as currently contemplated; the intended exploration program and proposed sequencing and timing of work; and the proposed deployment of advanced exploration techniques designed to improve efficiency in resource delineation and project development. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of drilling and metallurgical test results; the ability of exploration results to predict mineralization; the ability of the Company to implement its drilling, geoscience and metallurgical work on its properties and work plans generally and on the timing anticipated; the risk that the Company will not be able to utilize advance exploration techniques; the risk that the Company will not be able to execute acquisitions to expand its uranium portfolio; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273217

SOURCE: Nuclear Vision Limited