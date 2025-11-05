

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's (MCD) reported that its third quarter consolidated operating income increased 5%, or up 3% in constant currencies, year-over-year. Excluding charges, consolidated operating income increased 3%, or up 1% in constant currencies. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%, with growth of 2.4% in the U.S. Systemwide sales increased 8%, or were up 6% in constant currencies.



Third quarter net income increased to $2.28 billion from $2.26 billion, last year. Earnings per share was $3.18, an increase of 2%, or flat in constant currencies, from last year. Excluding charges, earnings per share was at $3.22, a decrease of 1% in constant currencies. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter total revenues increased to $7.08 billion from $6.87 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $7.09 billion in revenue.



Shares of McDonald's are up 0.5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



