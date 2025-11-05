

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 per share on total revenues between $503 million and $508 million.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $501.41 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.62 to $1.64 per share on total revenues between $2.010 billion and $2.025 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.61 per share on total revenues between $1.970 billion and $1.985 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $1.98 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News