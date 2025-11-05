Anzeige
Bong AB: Interim Report Q3, January-September 2025

July - September 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 435 million (456)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 13 million (19)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -6 million (1)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -18 million (-13)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.06)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 4 million (1)

January - September 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 1,342 million (1,420)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 59 million (88)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 3 million (30)
  • Net result for the period to SEK -35 million (-15)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.07)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 52 million (40)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 980 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This is information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.30 CET on November 5th, 2025.


