Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 08:07
0,040 Euro
-1,49 % -0,001
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 12:50 Uhr
40 Leser
Bong AB: Year-end Report Q4, January-December 2025

October - December 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 467 million (495)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 29 million (31)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 13 million (14)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK 6 million (3)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.02)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 54 million (30)

January - December 2025

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 1,809 million (1,914)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 88 million (119)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 16 million (43)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -29 million (-13)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.06)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 105 million (71)
  • The board proposes that no dividend will be paid for 2025

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 1.8 billion and about 970 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This disclosure contains information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-02-2026 12:48 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
