Idun Industrier AB: Idun's group company Eugen Wiberger acquires MEAB Stainless AB

Idun Industrier AB (publ), through Eugen Wiberger AB ("Wiberger"), has today acquired 100% of the shares in MEAB Stainless AB ("MEAB"). MEAB holds a strong position in the Swedish market for stainless acid-resistant fasteners. The company generates annual sales of just over SEK 30 million with solid profitability.

Over the past 20 years, MEAB Stainless has built a well-run business focused on trading primarily in stainless acid-resistant fasteners. The company is a well-known name within this niche and serves a broad customer base consisting mainly of Swedish industrial companies.

The acquisition is an add-on to Eugen Wiberger AB and will complement Wiberger's uniquely wide range of machine parts and standard components for Swedish industry, significantly strengthening its market position in fasteners. The company will continue to be run by the same team and in the same successful manner as before.

"It feels very positive for the future development of MEAB to now have an ownership partner with deep experience in trading and sales of machine parts and fasteners. We will benefit greatly from each other - we share many similarities in how we do business, but there are also several areas where we can learn from one another. Wiberger has come far in the IT area, and it will be particularly interesting to see how we can leverage their experience with ERP systems and web solutions," says Rolf Tinggren, CEO of MEAB Stainless.

"We are proud to have been entrusted with investing in such a high-quality company as MEAB and truly look forward to supporting Rolf and the rest of the team in the company's continued development. We already share many customers, and with this expanded offering, we will together become an even more relevant and comprehensive partner for these customers within machine parts and fasteners," says Karl Lagerwall, CEO of Wiberger.

As a subsidiary of Wiberger, MEAB Stainless will become part of Idun's business area Manufacturing. The acquisition was completed today, November 5, 2025, and is not expected to have any material impact on Idun's full-year results for 2025.

