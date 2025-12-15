Idun Industrier AB: Idun becomes new owner partner to Trikåby - leading Swedish manufacturer of technical knitted fabrics

Idun Industrier AB (publ) has today acquired 80 percent of the shares in Trikåby AB, Sweden's leading manufacturer of technical knitted fabrics and jersey materials. Since the early 1990s, Trikåby has built a market-leading position through deep and broad expertise in fibers, materials and manufacturing methods, and today operates Sweden's largest circular knitting facility. The company's products are used, among other applications, in certified protective garments for hazardous environments, helping to prevent personal injury caused by, for example, extreme heat, electric arc flashes or chemicals.

Trikåby develops and manufactures fabrics and finished garments that meet high technical and regulatory requirements. By managing the entire value chain - from technical specifications and certifications to dyeing and sewing - the company is able to offer a comprehensive solution with high traceability, quality and flexibility.

The operations are structured to efficiently produce both larger volumes and smaller series of specialized products, serving applications such as certified protective clothing, sportswear and healthcare workwear.

Following the transaction, founders Kicki and Håkan Arvidsson will remain both significant shareholders and in their current operational roles. As a result, the company will continue to be run by the same individuals and in the same successful manner as historically. Their specialist expertise and many years of experience have been crucial to Trikåby's development.

The company was founded in the early 1990s and is based in Åby. In recent financial years, Trikåby has generated revenue of just over SEK 130 million with operating profit after depreciation of approximately SEK 30 million.

"Trikåby is an excellent example of the type of high-quality company that Idun seeks to be a long-term owner partner to. The company has built a unique position in a technically demanding niche and plays an important role in its customers' value chains. We very much look forward to continuing to develop the business together with the founders," says Henrik Mella, CEO of Idun Industrier.

"Trikåby has been a life journey for us, and it feels both right and inspiring to take the next step together with Idun. We appreciate their long-term approach and their way of working closely with entrepreneurs. With their support, we gain the opportunity to continue developing the company in the same spirit as always - with a focus on quality, technology and close collaboration," say Kicki and Håkan Arvidsson.

Trikåby will be included in Idun's Manufacturing business area. Completion takes place today, 15 December 2025. The acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on Idun's full-year results for 2025 and will be financed through Idun's cash position.

