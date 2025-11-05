Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Ondas management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 844-883-3907

International dial-in number: 412-317-5798

Call participant pre-registration link: here

The Company encourages listeners to pre-register, which allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. Please note that you can register at any time during the call. For those who choose not to pre-register, please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time, at which time an operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.ondas.com. A replay will be accessible from the investor relations website after completion of the event.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?? ?

