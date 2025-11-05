

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $77 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $728 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $3.151 billion from $2.776 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $77 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.151 Bln vs. $2.776 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.70



FY26 EPS Guidance: $4.80 - $5.30



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News