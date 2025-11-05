Crown Holdings, Inc.: World Environment Day 2025 - Crown Holdings Celebrates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Crown Holdings, Inc.:

Season of Sustainability: Crown's Commitment on World Environment Day and Beyond

Alongside the launch of our 2024 Sustainability Report, "Built to Last," we marked World Environment Day (WED) with a Company-wide period dedicated to sustainability. WED is a vital global observance that reminds us all of the importance of protecting our environment-not just one day a year, but every day.

For Crown, sustainability isn't a one-time initiative-it's a mindset. It is embedded in our corporate values and reflected in our ambitious Twentyby30 goals. Our commitment to environmental responsibility continues to shape how we operate, innovate, and engage.

A key driver of our progress is our people. We're proud of how our employees across the globe have dedicated their time, ideas and energy to sustainability-focused projects. These efforts go beyond compliance-they reflect a genuine investment in a better future and demonstrate how sustainability can be seamlessly woven into both professional practices and personal habits.

We're grateful for our employees' passion and want to take a moment to spotlight just a few of their inspiring contributions. Their work not only advances our Twentyby30 program but also strengthens a culture of proactive, responsible action.

As we move through the rest of the year, Crown will continue to support and expand these initiatives-working together to drive real, lasting impact.

Sustainability Activities Across Crown's Footprint:

Americas

Owatonna, MN: Continued its focus on reducing water usage in its operations, achieving a 59% reduction since Q1 2024. The team made this progress through changes including eliminating seal water flushing by converting from double-mechanical seals to single mechanical seals, reducing the nozzle sizes on three washers and eliminating leaking diaphragm values by installing GF air actuated ball valves.

Brazil: Provided educational material that addresses the importance of WED, the processes in which the team uses water, the evolution of water resource consumption, and the sharing of Twentyby30 program goals. The team also created an interactive game based on the content of its training.

Colombia: Organized an engaging event featuring themed spaces for each pillar of its sustainability program, with a special focus on Water Management. Employees participated in the interactive "Sustainability Route," collecting signatures from pillar representatives and earning a reward. The celebration saw active involvement from all levels of staff, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

Asia Pacific

Danang, Vietnam: Replaced manual handwashing faucets with automatic shut-off faucets to reduce overall water consumption at the site. The team also displayed WED materials to encourage engagement and innovative ideas.

Dongnai, Vietnam: Developed a water map to easily identify leakage locations and promptly fix them. The team also held leadership discussions to troubleshoot these leaks and identify effective solutions for water management.

Hanoi, Vietnam: Held public awareness campaigns on environmental protection, water conservation, water source protection-and guides on making bio-enzyme cleaners, which the team continues to utilize in the facility to help reduce chemical runoff into the environment. Wastewater from using these cleaners does not carry dangerous chemicals, easing the burden on water treatment facilities and nurturing a healthier, more balanced ecosystem.

SMPV: Held water saving and conservation training sessions to reinforce the importance of resource preservation with employees.

Thailand: Invited staff to participate in a water-related scavenger hunt, involving seeking out water leakages around the plant and receiving prizes for effective identification. The team also replaced manual handwashing faucets with automatic shut-off faucets to reduce overall water consumption at the site.

Vung Tau, Vietnam: Replaced manual handwashing faucets with automatic shut-off faucets to reduce overall water consumption at the site and held water conservation and preservation awareness training sessions.

EMEA

Agoncillo, Spain: Advocated for employee awareness and education on sustainability efforts by increasing signage and engagement at the plant.

Custines, France: Organized a team session to discuss ongoing efforts the plant has made toward water conservation, including a 30% reduction in consumption per every 1,000 cans produced, and to reinforce the need to continue innovating and revisiting processes to find areas of improvement.

Korinthos, Greece: Helped to clean local waterways in the area, removing debris and other items that could impact the quality of the water or environment.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Hosted a blood drive to enable employees to give back to their local community, boosting the blood supply for healthcare facilities and patients in need.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Created a plant-wide employee celebration sharing strong facility performance in electricity and water consumption reductions and reinforcing the importance of the team's continued efforts.

Osmaniye, Turkiye: Organized a beach cleanup to remove debris from the coastline, making the beach a safer environment for animals and visitors, as well as reducing the risk of ocean pollution.

Tunis, Tunisia: Held brainstorm to identify potential solutions for reducing water consumption in the plant, through efficiency upgrades to more active equipment monitoring.

