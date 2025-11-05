

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 as well as its earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2025, Sempra Energy now projects earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.45 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $4.05 to $4.45 per share. Adjusted earnings are still expected in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also affirmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share. The Street is looking for $5.07 per share for the year.



Further, the company affirmed its guidance to the high-end or above its projected long-term earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 7 to 9 percent for 2025 through 2029.



