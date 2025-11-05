Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets in the Central area for gross cash proceeds of $15.0 million before closing adjustments (the "Transaction"). Production from these assets averaged approximately 485 Boe/d1 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

National Bank Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Pine Cliff with respect to the Transaction.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Webcast

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Thursday November 6th, 2025. Participants can access the live webcast via https://www.gowebcasting.com/14376 or through the links provided on the Company's website. A recorded archive will be available on the Company's website following the live webcast.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

Notes to Press Release

Comprised of approximately 2,010 Mcf/d natural gas, 40 Bbl/d NGLs and 110 Bbl/d light and medium oil.

Certain Definitions

Boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day NGLs natural gas liquids Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day Bbl/d barrel per day

